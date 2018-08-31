Select Journals for Content Updates

    Correction: Smartphone Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as an Adjunct to Pharmacotherapy for Refractory Depression: Randomized Controlled Trial

    The authors of “Smartphone Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as an Adjunct to Pharmacotherapy for Refractory Depression: Randomized Controlled Trial” (J Med Internet Res 2017;19(11):e373) incorrectly listed “September 2, 2015” as the starting date of patient eligibility assessment. However, “September 2, 2014” is the correct date.

    The correction will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on August 31, 2018, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed, Pubmed Central, and other full-text repositories, the corrected article also has been re-submitted to those repositories.

