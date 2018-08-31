Published on 31.08.18 in Vol 20, No 8 (2018): August
Preprints (earlier versions) of this paper are available at http://preprints.jmir.org/preprint/11702, first published Jul 25, 2018.
Corrigenda and Addenda
Correction: Smartphone Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as an Adjunct to Pharmacotherapy for Refractory Depression: Randomized Controlled Trial
Correction of: http://www.jmir.org/2017/11/e373/
J Med Internet Res 2018;20(8):e11702
doi:10.2196/11702
The authors of “Smartphone Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as an Adjunct to Pharmacotherapy for Refractory Depression: Randomized Controlled Trial” (J Med Internet Res 2017;19(11):e373) incorrectly listed “September 2, 2015” as the starting date of patient eligibility assessment. However, “September 2, 2014” is the correct date.
The correction will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on August 31, 2018, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed, Pubmed Central, and other full-text repositories, the corrected article also has been re-submitted to those repositories.
