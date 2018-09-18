Our website is currently under maintenance!
We expect to be back online
Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.
JMIR will be completing additional server maintenance to improve site stability and user experience. At this time, users will be unable to access all 28 journals.
Should any problems arise, our technical team will be available the rest of the week to resolve them, and users will be able to access our site by
Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 00:01 am Eastern Time.
Who will be affected?
- Readers: There will be no access to all 28 journals. We recommend to access our articles via PubMed Central.
- Authors: No access to submission form or user account.
- Reviewers: No access to user account. Please download manuscripts you are reviewing offline prior to Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
- Editors: No access to user account to assign reviewers or make decisions.
- Copyeditors: No access to user account. Please download manuscripts you are copyediting offline prior to Tuesday, September 18, 2018.