Metadata Correction: Importance-Performance Analysis of Personal Health Records in Taiwan: A Web-Based Survey

The authors of “Importance-Performance Analysis of Personal Health Records in Taiwan: A Web-Based Survey” (J Med Internet Res 2017;19(4):e131) overlooked omissions in the metadata. Two of the article's authors should have been designated as having made an equal contribution. The authors are Dr. Yu-Lung Chiu and Dr. Hsyien-Chia Wen. Their contributions to this paper were significant, and we apologize for the omission in the original article.

This correction has been made in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on June 9, 2017, together with the publication of this corrigendum.

A correction notice has been sent to PubMed, and the publication was resubmitted to Pubmed Central and other full-text repositories.