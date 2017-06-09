JMIR Publications

Select Journals for Content Updates

Explore our sister journals here.

Journal of Medical Internet Research
Advertisement

Citing this Article

Right click to copy or hit: ctrl+c (cmd+c on mac)

Published on 09.06.17 in Vol 19, No 6 (2017): June

This paper is in the following e-collection/theme issue:

    Corrigenda and Addenda

    Metadata Correction: Importance-Performance Analysis of Personal Health Records in Taiwan: A Web-Based Survey

    1Graduate Institute of Biomedical Informatics, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan

    2Administration Department, Healthconn Corp, Taipei, Taiwan

    3Institute of Medical Informatics, Department of Computer Science of Information Engineering, National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan

    4School Of Public Health, National Defense Medical Center, Taiepi, Taiwan

    5National Health Insurance Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiepi, Taiwan

    6School of Nursing, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Linkou, Taiwan

    7Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, Taiwan

    8Internet of Things Laboratory, Chunghwa Telecom Laboratories, TaoYuen, Taiwan

    9School of Health Care Administration, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan

    10Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Population Health, Faculty of Medicine, Universitas Gadjah Mada, Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    11Department of Information Management, National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Sciences, Taipei, Taiwan

    12Master Program in Global Health and Development, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan

    *these authors contributed equally

    Corresponding Author:

    Hung-Wen Chiu, PhD

    Graduate Institute of Biomedical Informatics

    Taipei Medical University

    15F, No.172-3, Sec 2, Keelung Rd, Da’an Dist

    Taipei, 106

    Taiwan

    Phone: 886 266382736 ext 1511

    Email:



    The authors of “Importance-Performance Analysis of Personal Health Records in Taiwan: A Web-Based Survey” (J Med Internet Res 2017;19(4):e131) overlooked omissions in the metadata. Two of the article's authors should have been designated as having made an equal contribution. The authors are Dr. Yu-Lung Chiu and Dr. Hsyien-Chia Wen. Their contributions to this paper were significant, and we apologize for the omission in the original article.

    This correction has been made in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on June 9, 2017, together with the publication of this corrigendum.

    A correction notice has been sent to PubMed, and the publication was resubmitted to Pubmed Central and other full-text repositories.

    Edited by G Eysenbach; This is a non-peer-reviewed article. submitted 30.04.17; accepted 29.05.17; published 09.06.17

    ©Hsiao-Hsien Rau, Yi-Syuan Wu, Chi-Ming Chu, Fu-Chung Wang, Min-Huei Hsu, Chi-Wen Chang, Kang-Hua Chen, Yen-Liang Lee, Senyeong Kao, Yu-Lung Chiu, Hsyien-Chia Wen, Anis Fuad, Chien-Yeh Hsu, Hung-Wen Chiu. Originally published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (http://www.jmir.org), 09.06.2017.

    This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, first published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is properly cited. The complete bibliographic information, a link to the original publication on http://www.jmir.org/, as well as this copyright and license information must be included.