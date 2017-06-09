Published on 09.06.17 in Vol 19, No 6 (2017): June
Corrigenda and Addenda
Metadata Correction: Importance-Performance Analysis of Personal Health Records in Taiwan: A Web-Based Survey
Correction of: http://www.jmir.org/2017/4/e131
J Med Internet Res 2017;19(6):e209
doi:10.2196/jmir.7944
The authors of “Importance-Performance Analysis of Personal Health Records in Taiwan: A Web-Based Survey” (J Med Internet Res 2017;19(4):e131) overlooked omissions in the metadata. Two of the article's authors should have been designated as having made an equal contribution. The authors are Dr. Yu-Lung Chiu and Dr. Hsyien-Chia Wen. Their contributions to this paper were significant, and we apologize for the omission in the original article.
This correction has been made in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on June 9, 2017, together with the publication of this corrigendum.
A correction notice has been sent to PubMed, and the publication was resubmitted to Pubmed Central and other full-text repositories.
Edited by G Eysenbach; This is a non-peer-reviewed article. submitted 30.04.17; accepted 29.05.17; published 09.06.17
Copyright
©Hsiao-Hsien Rau, Yi-Syuan Wu, Chi-Ming Chu, Fu-Chung Wang, Min-Huei Hsu, Chi-Wen Chang, Kang-Hua Chen, Yen-Liang Lee, Senyeong Kao, Yu-Lung Chiu, Hsyien-Chia Wen, Anis Fuad, Chien-Yeh Hsu, Hung-Wen Chiu. Originally published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (http://www.jmir.org), 09.06.2017.
This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, first published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is properly cited. The complete bibliographic information, a link to the original publication on http://www.jmir.org/, as well as this copyright and license information must be included.