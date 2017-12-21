JMIR Publications

Published on 21.12.17 in Vol 19, No 12 (2017): December

    Metadata Correction: Brain Activation in Response to Personalized Behavioral and Physiological Feedback From Self-Monitoring Technology: Pilot Study

    1School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, Loughborough University, Loughborough, United Kingdom

    2National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine, Loughborough University, Loughborough, United Kingdom

    3Medical Physics and Clinical Engineering, Nottingham University Hospitals, Nottingham, United Kingdom

    4National Institute of Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Centre, Leicester, United Kingdom

    Corresponding Author:

    Maxine E Whelan, BSc

    School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences

    Loughborough University

    Epinal Way

    Loughborough, LE11 3TU

    United Kingdom

    Phone: 44 1509226302

    Email:



    The authors of the paper “Brain Activation in Response to Personalized Behavioral and Physiological Feedback From Self-Monitoring Technology: Pilot Study” (JMIR 2017;19(11):e384), made a mistake in the final stage of proofreading. In the affiliations list, affiliation 2 was incorrectly worded as “National Centre for Sport and Exercise Science, Loughborough University, Loughborough, United Kingdom”. Instead, this affiliation should read “National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine, Loughborough University, Loughborough, United Kingdom”.

    The corrected article will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on December 21, 2017, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed or Pubmed Central and other full-text repositories, the corrected article also has been re-submitted to those repositories.

    Edited by G Eysenbach; This is a non-peer-reviewed article. submitted 15.11.17; accepted 15.12.17; published 21.12.17

    ©Maxine E Whelan, Paul S Morgan, Lauren B Sherar, Andrew P Kingsnorth, Daniele Magistro, Dale W Esliger. Originally published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (http://www.jmir.org), 21.12.2017.

    This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, first published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is properly cited. The complete bibliographic information, a link to the original publication on http://www.jmir.org/, as well as this copyright and license information must be included.