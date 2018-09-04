Select Journals for Content Updates

Published on 04.09.18 in Vol 20, No 9 (2018): September

Preprints (earlier versions) of this paper are available at http://preprints.jmir.org/preprint/11564, first published Jul 18, 2018.

    Addendum to the Acknowledgements: How Online Communities of People With Long-Term Conditions Function and Evolve: Network Analysis of the Structure and Dynamics of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Online Communities

    1Department of Informatics, King's College London, London, United Kingdom

    2School of Medicine, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, United Kingdom

    3Asthma UK Centre for Applied Research, Barts Institute of Population Health Sciences, Queen Mary University of London, London, United Kingdom

    4Primary Care Unit, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, United Kingdom

    5HealthUnlocked, London, United Kingdom

    6Asthma UK Centre for Applied Research, Usher Institute of Population Sciences and Informatics, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

    7School of Business and Management, Queen Mary University of London, London, United Kingdom

    Corresponding Author:

    Anna De Simoni, PhD

    Asthma UK Centre for Applied Research

    Barts Institute of Population Health Sciences

    Queen Mary University of London

    58 Turner Street

    London, E1 2AB

    United Kingdom

    Phone: 44 207 882 2520

    Fax:44 20 78822

    Email:



    The authors of “How Online Communities of People With Long-Term Conditions Function and Evolve: Network Analysis of the Structure and Dynamics of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Online Communities” (J Med Internet Res 2018;20(7):e238) wish to add the following sentence to the Acknowledgments:

    Nishanth Sastry was partially supported by the Grant No. ES/M00354X/1 (A Shared Space and a Space for Sharing: A Transdisciplinary Exploration of Online Trust and Empathy).

    The correction will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on September 4, 2018, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed, Pubmed Central, and other full-text repositories, the corrected article also has been re-submitted to those repositories.

