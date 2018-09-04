Published on 04.09.18 in Vol 20, No 9 (2018): September
Addendum to the Acknowledgements: How Online Communities of People With Long-Term Conditions Function and Evolve: Network Analysis of the Structure and Dynamics of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Online Communities
The authors of “How Online Communities of People With Long-Term Conditions Function and Evolve: Network Analysis of the Structure and Dynamics of the Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Online Communities” (J Med Internet Res 2018;20(7):e238) wish to add the following sentence to the Acknowledgments:
Nishanth Sastry was partially supported by the Grant No. ES/M00354X/1 (A Shared Space and a Space for Sharing: A Transdisciplinary Exploration of Online Trust and Empathy).
