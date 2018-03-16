Select Journals for Content Updates

Journal of Medical Internet Research
Published on 16.03.18 in Vol 20, No 3 (2018): March

Preprints (earlier versions) of this paper are available at http://preprints.jmir.org/preprint/9728, first published Dec 24, 2017.

    Figure Caption Correction: Characteristics of Articles About Human Papillomavirus Vaccination in Japanese Newspapers: Time-Series Analysis Study

    The authors of the paper “Characteristics of Articles About Human Papillomavirus Vaccination in Japanese Newspapers: Time-Series Analysis Study” (JMIR Public Health Surveill 2017;3(4):e97) omitted information in the caption of Figure 2. It should have read “Worldwide trends in cervical cancer vaccination. HPV: human papillomavirus. (Modified by the authors based on Wilson et al [6]).”

    The corrected article will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on March 16, 2018, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed or Pubmed Central and other full-text repositories, the corrected article also has been re-submitted to those repositories.

    Please see the figure with the corrected caption here.

    Figure 2. Worldwide trends in cervical cancer vaccination. HPV: human papillomavirus. (Modified by the authors based on Wilson et al [6]).
