Figure Caption Correction: Characteristics of Articles About Human Papillomavirus Vaccination in Japanese Newspapers: Time-Series Analysis Study

The authors of the paper “Characteristics of Articles About Human Papillomavirus Vaccination in Japanese Newspapers: Time-Series Analysis Study” (JMIR Public Health Surveill 2017;3(4):e97) omitted information in the caption of . It should have read “Worldwide trends in cervical cancer vaccination. HPV: human papillomavirus. (Modified by the authors based on Wilson et al [6]).”

The corrected article will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR website on March 16, 2018, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed or Pubmed Central and other full-text repositories, the corrected article also has been re-submitted to those repositories.

Please see the figure with the corrected caption here.